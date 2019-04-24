Swanson (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings while striking out three as the Mariners fell 6-3 in San Diego.

Franmil Reyes was the his nemesis in this one, taking Swanson deep in the second and sixth innings. The right-hander has served up three homers in 11.2 frames over his first two MLB starts, leading to a 4.61 ERA, but his 8:0 K:BB is encouraging. Swanson will next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Rangers.