Swanson served as the opener in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics and allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk across two innings. He also recorded two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision.

Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Swanson was able to consume a couple of frames for manager Scott Servais, but he wasn't particularly effective. The right-hander labored through 48 pitches during that modest span, particularly running into trouble in the second when he allowed a two-run home run to Jurickson Profar. Swanson has struggled at both the Triple-A and big-league levels this season, and it remains to be seen how long his current stint with the Mariners will last.