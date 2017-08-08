Frieri was traded from the Rangers to the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Frieri will report to Triple-A Tacoma, where he will serve as organizational bullpen depth. The 32-year-old compiled an impressive 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27.1 minor-league innings this season, though he has been unable to replicate that success in recent major-league seasons.

