Mariners' Ernesto Frieri: Acquired by Mariners
Frieri was traded from the Rangers to the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Frieri will report to Triple-A Tacoma, where he will serve as organizational bullpen depth. The 32-year-old compiled an impressive 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27.1 minor-league innings this season, though he has been unable to replicate that success in recent major-league seasons.
