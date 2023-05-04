Suarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Oakland.
Suarez came up clutch for Seattle, mashing a homer to right-center to give the Mariners a 5-2 lead in the top of the tenth inning. The former Red has some work to do to get back to the level of play he displayed over the last two seasons, however. The 31-year-old only has three long balls through 30 games, and he hit 31 homers in both 2021 and '22. If the veteran keeps going at his current pace, he will only reach approximately half of that total by the end of this season.
