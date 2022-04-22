Suarez went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Suarez's clutch eighth-inning knock brought home Adam Frazier to knot the game at 6-6, but the Rangers would ultimately notch a pair of runs in the visitors' half of the ninth to seal the win. The offseason acquisition has three home runs and has seen six of his eight hits overall go for extra bases, but his .186 average and .300 on-base percentage evoke memories of his career-worst .198 and .286 figures in those respective categories with the Reds in 2021.