Mariners' Evan Marshall: Resumes rehab assignment
Marshall (hamstring) moved his rehab to Double-A Arkansas on Thursday, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning.
The Mariners had Marshall shift his assignment to Double-A level after tossing a clean inning for the Mariners' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate July 23, but he was unable to replicate those results. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since early May with the hamstring issue and will likely require several appearances in the minors before the Mariners feel comfortable bringing him off the 60-day disabled list, likely at some point in early-to-mid-August.
