General manager Jerry Dipoto said Saturday that White's hip injury is "more" ominous than the club originally thought, and that it is very possible the first baseman won't return this season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

It was reported last week that White wasn't close to resuming baseball activities, and based on Saturday's update, it sounds like White has only regressed in recent days. While the first baseman hasn't officially been ruled out for the remainder of 2021, Dipoto's update indicates he almost certainly won't return in July. The club will continue to provide updates on White in coming weeks