White (groin) is set to resume his rehab assignment in early August, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
A setback in his recovery from sports hernia surgery has kept White off the field since the middle of June, but he took batting practice Monday and will seemingly do more work in the days ahead. Barring another issue, White should be ready to rejoin the Mariners at some point next month.
