Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Activated for Saturday's start

Hernandez (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's game against the White Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez played catch last Saturday and apparently avoided any issues throughout the weeks as he is set to take the mound against the White Sox on Saturday. The 32-year-old and the Mariners took advantage of the as Hernandez missed one start while spending almost two weeks on the disabled list with lower-back stiffness.