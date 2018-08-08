Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows 11 runs in loss to Rangers

Hernandez (8-10) allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits and four walks across six innings Tuesday while taking the loss against the Rangers. He struck out two.

Hernandez was spotted a three-run lead in the early going, but he gave it all back and more in a four-run third inning for the hosts, who tacked on another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He then allowed a three-run home run in the fifth before long balls accounted for three more runs the following frame. It was a miserable start to say the least for Hernandez, who's now allowed 16 earned runs and five home runs in 13.2 innings over his last three starts. There was reportedly some consideration given to removing King Felix from the rotation prior to this disastrous outing, with the move looking much more likely at this juncture. He's scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Astros, but that turn seems far from guaranteed for the veteran.