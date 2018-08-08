Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows 11 runs in loss to Rangers
Hernandez (8-10) allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits and four walks across six innings Tuesday while taking the loss against the Rangers. He struck out two.
Hernandez was spotted a three-run lead in the early going, but he gave it all back and more in a four-run third inning for the hosts, who tacked on another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He then allowed a three-run home run in the fifth before long balls accounted for three more runs the following frame. It was a miserable start to say the least for Hernandez, who's now allowed 16 earned runs and five home runs in 13.2 innings over his last three starts. There was reportedly some consideration given to removing King Felix from the rotation prior to this disastrous outing, with the move looking much more likely at this juncture. He's scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Astros, but that turn seems far from guaranteed for the veteran.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Making next start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Five solid innings•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Rotation spot somewhat tentative•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Rocked by Angels•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes loss•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Activated for Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...