Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss to Angels
Hernandez (4-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Angels. He struck out five.
Most of the damage done came via the long ball, as Hernandez served up solo home runs to Zack Cozart and Chris Young in the second inning before the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to score on a three-run shot form Mike Trout in the sixth. Hernandez had allowed three runs or fewer in five consecutive starts, so this disappointing outing came as a bit of a surprise against a team he's fared well against historically. The veteran will carry a 5.28 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP into Saturday's scheduled start against the Tigers.
