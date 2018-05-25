Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four earned runs

Hernandez (5-4) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

While this start was nothing to get excited about, it certainly appeared to be headed for a much worse result as Hernandez allowed all four of his earned runs in the first inning. However, he allowed just one basreunner over his next five innings of work to salvage a respectable start. Though he threw 89 pitches, the Athletics allowed only 11 pitches to go past them for strikes, only two of which came on swings and misses. After Thursday's start, Hernandez has allowed at least three earned runs in six consecutive starts.