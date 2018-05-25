Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four earned runs
Hernandez (5-4) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.
While this start was nothing to get excited about, it certainly appeared to be headed for a much worse result as Hernandez allowed all four of his earned runs in the first inning. However, he allowed just one basreunner over his next five innings of work to salvage a respectable start. Though he threw 89 pitches, the Athletics allowed only 11 pitches to go past them for strikes, only two of which came on swings and misses. After Thursday's start, Hernandez has allowed at least three earned runs in six consecutive starts.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gives up three earned to Tigers•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up fifth win despite shaky performance•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Wins in quality start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Notches third win Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...