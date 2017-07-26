Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four runs in no-decision
Hernandez (5-5) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Red Sox.
Hernandez needed just 64 pitches to roll through the first five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth. After walking two batters to open the frame, Hernandez allowed a game-tying two-run double to Dustin Pedroia followed by the go-ahead run-scoring single by Jackie Bradley Jr. to bring his earned run total to four. The 31-year-old will carry a 4.08 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start against the Rangers on Monday.
