Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows one earned in no-decision

Hernandez did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.

Hernandez did his part to shut down the dangerous Yankees lineup, inducing a season-high 17 swinging strikes and left in line for the win. He wasn't able to work deep into this one, needing 95 pitches just to get through five innings and the bullpen faltered late to prevent him from his seventh win of the season. Though the former Cy Young winner still carries a bloated 5.24 ERA, he's allowed just two earned runs with 12:2 K:BB in 12 innings in his last two starts against two of the highest scoring teams in the league (New York and Boston). Next on tap is a road start Monday in Baltimore.