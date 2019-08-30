Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows three runs in no-decision

Hernandez took a no-decision during Thursday's win over the Rangers, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three across five innings.

The right-hander surrendered a solo home run to Willie Calhoun in the first inning, followed by an RBI double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second. Hernandez then loaded then bases in the fourth, allowing a run to score on a double play. The 33-year-old, who was making his second start since coming off the injured list (lat), seems to be struggling to get back into form. He'll take an unsightly 6.02 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into a Tuesday matchup against the Cubs in Chicago.