Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Begins rehab work
Hernandez (lat) has begun some rehab work but has yet to pick up a baseball, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was projected to miss multiple weeks, so the fact he's yet to even begin playing light catch is not unexpected. Hernandez will likely continue to keep an abbreviated workload for the next several days at minimum before potentially starting a throwing program as the next phase in his recovery.
