Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Begins some rehab work
Hernandez (lat) has begun some rehab work but has yet to pick up a baseball, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander is projected to miss multiple weeks, so the fact he's yet to begun even playing light catch is not unexpected. Hernandez will likely continue to keep a light workload for the next several days at minimum before potentially starting a throwing program as the next phase in his recovery.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To be shut down for 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on injured list•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Blasted by Boston•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up by Yankees•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Mows down eight•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Turns in vintage effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...