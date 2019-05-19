Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Begins some rehab work

Hernandez (lat) has begun some rehab work but has yet to pick up a baseball, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander is projected to miss multiple weeks, so the fact he's yet to begun even playing light catch is not unexpected. Hernandez will likely continue to keep a light workload for the next several days at minimum before potentially starting a throwing program as the next phase in his recovery.

