Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Blasted by Boston

Hernandez fell to 1-4 after allowing seven runs in 2.1 innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He allowed six hits (one homer) and three walks while striking out three batters.

Hernandez got through a clean first inning before allowing a solo shot to Mitch Moreland in the second. He retired the leadoff man in the third inning before allowing the next six to reach base, all of whom would eventually come around to score. The 33-year-old's season ERA now sits at 6.52 after he allowed a combined 13 earned runs in two starts to the Yankees and Red Sox this week.