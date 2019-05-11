Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Blasted by Boston
Hernandez fell to 1-4 after allowing seven runs in 2.1 innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He allowed six hits (one homer) and three walks while striking out three batters.
Hernandez got through a clean first inning before allowing a solo shot to Mitch Moreland in the second. He retired the leadoff man in the third inning before allowing the next six to reach base, all of whom would eventually come around to score. The 33-year-old's season ERA now sits at 6.52 after he allowed a combined 13 earned runs in two starts to the Yankees and Red Sox this week.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up by Yankees•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Mows down eight•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Turns in vintage effort•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Settles for no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Long balls mar quality start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Starting as expected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...