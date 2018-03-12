Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Bullpen session scheduled for Tuesday
Hernandez (forearm) threw off flat ground Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Hernandez has increased his throwing distance to 150 feet without aggravating his forearm injury and is scheduled to participate in a bullpen session Tuesday. More information regarding his eventual return should become available as his level of activity continues to increase.
