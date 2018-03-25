Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Cleared for Opening Day start
Mariners manager Scott Servais announced that Hernandez (forearm) would start the team's season opener Thursday against the Indians.
Hernandez's availability for the start of the season looked like it could be threatened after he took a liner off his throwing arm in a Feb. 26 outing, but he overcame the soreness and built up his pitch count to a sufficient level before Cactus League play ended. After coming out of his final start of the spring Saturday unscathed, Hernandez will presumably rest for the next two days before throwing a bullpen session Tuesday as he prepares for Thursday's outing. It will mark the 10th consecutive Opening Day start for Hernandez, making him just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to achieve that feat.
