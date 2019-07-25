Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Cleared for rehab assignment
Hernandez (lat) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A Everett on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has been cleared for game action after getting through a 22-pitch live BP session with no issues Thursday. The veteran right-hander will pitch two or three innings for Everett on Sunday in what will be the first of multiple rehab appearances. If everything goes as planned, Hernandez is hoping to rejoin the Mariners in time to make four or five starts before the end of the season.
