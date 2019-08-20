Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Cleared to rejoin rotation Saturday
The Mariners confirmed that Hernandez (lat) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Hernandez will return to the active roster for the first time since mid-May after wrapping up his four-start minor-league rehab assignment with a strong showing Monday. The right-hander worked three innings (69 pitches) for Triple-A Tacoma, ceding one run on three hits and four walks while striking out five. The Mariners likely won't plan on having Hernandez hit the 100-pitch threshold in his first outing back from the IL, but he shouldn't face any further workload restrictions in the outings that follow. Hernandez went 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA over eight starts with the big club before hitting the shelf.
