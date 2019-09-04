Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Completes three innings in loss
Hernandez (1-5) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, pitching three innings and giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five.
Hernandez surrendered a long home run to Willson Contreras in the second inning and a double to Kyle Schwarber in the third. Those were the only hits Chicago managed off the 33-year-old, yet Hernandez was lifted after three innings due to his inability to get the ball over the plate. He fired only 34 of his 70 pitches for strikes and set a season high by handing out four free passes. With the loss, Hernandez is now 1-5 this season while posting a 6.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 52.1 innings. He'll have a home matchup with Cincinnati on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: No-decision in return•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Officially activated•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Cleared to rejoin rotation Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Logs final rehab start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track to return next weekend•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...