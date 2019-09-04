Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Completes three innings in loss

Hernandez (1-5) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, pitching three innings and giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five.

Hernandez surrendered a long home run to Willson Contreras in the second inning and a double to Kyle Schwarber in the third. Those were the only hits Chicago managed off the 33-year-old, yet Hernandez was lifted after three innings due to his inability to get the ball over the plate. He fired only 34 of his 70 pitches for strikes and set a season high by handing out four free passes. With the loss, Hernandez is now 1-5 this season while posting a 6.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 52.1 innings. He'll have a home matchup with Cincinnati on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.