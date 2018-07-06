Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Confirmed as Friday's starter

Hernandez (back) has been confirmed as Friday's starter against the Rockies, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The right-hander battled back pain in his start last weekend, but he said Thursday that he was feeling much better and expected to toe the rubber opposite German Marquez. Manager Scott Servais' lineup provided final confirmation as to Hernandez's status. Hernandez will look to take advantage of a home matchup against a Rockies team that ranks 24th in road wOBA this season (.297).