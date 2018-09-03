Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Coughs up four runs in loss
Hernandez (8-13) threw five innings Sunday, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks in the 8-2 loss to Oakland. He struck out three and allowed a home run while taking the loss.
2018 continues to be a disaster for Hernandez, who raised his season ERA to 5.55 in 147.2 innings after Sunday's rough outing. On the bright side, he held Oakland off the scoreboard for the first four innings before allowing a solo blast to Stephen Piscotty in the fifth. Hernandez will once again try for his first win since June against the Yankees on Saturday, assuming he gets another turn in the rotation.
