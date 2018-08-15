Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could get spot start next week

Hernandez, who gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in 5.2 innings of relief Tuesday against the A's, may get a spot start early next week against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

James Paxton took a comebacker off his left forearm in Tuesday's game, and is expected to miss at least one start. Hernandez, who relieved him, figures to be the most likely replacement. While this relief outing wasn't bad, by Hernandez's 2018 standards, he only struck out two and his 5.62 ERA and 1.43 WHIP seem like fair indicators of how he has pitched this season. Assuming he does get the spot start, Hernandez would pitch Monday at home against Houston.