Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could have workload managed next year
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Hernandez will be managed differently next season to get him through 30 starts, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Hernandez showed some signs of slowing down this season, as injuries limited him to just 16 starts and 86.2 innings -- both his lowest totals since his shortened rookie campaign. He also posted an unremarkable 4.36 ERA, which is only better than the 4.52 ERA he posted in his first full season in the majors. While Dipoto believes Hernandez is doing everything he can in the offseason, he thinks the 31-year-old may benefit from some down time or an occasional skipped start next season to keep him fresh. A clearer plan for "King Felix" will likely be hashed out in the offseason.
