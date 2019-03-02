Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could rely on more breaking pitches
Hernandez could rely more on his breaking pitches in 2019 than at any other point in his career, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports. "Felix is now open to it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We had a meeting and we talked a little bit about it. We didn't go into how to shape his curveball or the mechanics of it, it was more, 'Why don't we use this a little more. It's one of your better weapons, and that's what the numbers spit out to us.' "
The effectiveness of Hernandez's once dominant fastball has steadily declined in recent seasons, leading to a combined 14-19 record over the last pair of campaigns. The 32-year-old right-hander found some of his best success with the curveball last season, with opposing hitters managing just a .199 average versus the pitch, as compared to a .320 average and .558 slugging percentage versus his two-seam fastball. Moreover, Hernandez surrendered hard contact only 32.5 percent of the time when throwing the curve, and 32.1 percent when deploying his changeup. Those numbers represent notable improvements on the 39.6 percent and 42.5 percent figures hitters generated versus his two-seam and four-seam fastball, respectively. Hernandez has lost nearly four miles per hour off both power pitches since 2014, so a steadier array of breaking balls could certainly be key to more consistent success in 2019.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Entering season as starter•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up in final appearance of 2018•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could return Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws off flat ground•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Off pitching schedule until next week•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to rejoin team this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...