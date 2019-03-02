Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could rely on more breaking pitches

Hernandez could rely more on his breaking pitches in 2019 than at any other point in his career, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports. "Felix is now open to it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We had a meeting and we talked a little bit about it. We didn't go into how to shape his curveball or the mechanics of it, it was more, 'Why don't we use this a little more. It's one of your better weapons, and that's what the numbers spit out to us.' "

The effectiveness of Hernandez's once dominant fastball has steadily declined in recent seasons, leading to a combined 14-19 record over the last pair of campaigns. The 32-year-old right-hander found some of his best success with the curveball last season, with opposing hitters managing just a .199 average versus the pitch, as compared to a .320 average and .558 slugging percentage versus his two-seam fastball. Moreover, Hernandez surrendered hard contact only 32.5 percent of the time when throwing the curve, and 32.1 percent when deploying his changeup. Those numbers represent notable improvements on the 39.6 percent and 42.5 percent figures hitters generated versus his two-seam and four-seam fastball, respectively. Hernandez has lost nearly four miles per hour off both power pitches since 2014, so a steadier array of breaking balls could certainly be key to more consistent success in 2019.