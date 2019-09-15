Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dazzles in no-decision
Hernandez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out four.
For one night at least the 33-year-old right-hander flashed something like his old form, tossing 58 of 87 pitches for strikes and taking a shutout into the seventh inning. It was Hernandez's first quality start since April 24, as injuries and ineffectiveness have led to the worst season of his career. He'll take a 6.31 ERA and 51:19 K:BB through 61.1 innings into his next outing Friday in Baltimore.
