Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dealing with shoulder fatigue

Hernandez (lat) left his rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Tacoma due to shoulder fatigue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The issue was originally reported as simply "fatigue," but the fact that the problem lies in his shoulder could change Hernandez's outlook. Manager Scott Servais said that the pitcher didn't feel any pain or discomfort, but his shoulder simply "didn't feel right." More specifics could emerge following further tests.

