Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
Hernandez (lat) left his rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Tacoma due to shoulder fatigue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The issue was originally reported as simply "fatigue," but the fact that the problem lies in his shoulder could change Hernandez's outlook. Manager Scott Servais said that the pitcher didn't feel any pain or discomfort, but his shoulder simply "didn't feel right." More specifics could emerge following further tests.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Leaves due to fatigue•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Pulled from rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To face live hitters•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Fires successful bullpen•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Solid bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...