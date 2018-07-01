Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Does enough to earn win
Hernandez (8-6) allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.
Hernandez gave up the big blow early on, surrendering a three-run home run to Mike Moustakas in the first inning. He managed to go the next four innings without allowing another extra-base hit, salvaging his start. While he is clearly no longer the dominant pitcher he was in the past, Hernandez has remained viable in home starts this season by maintaining an ERA below four while also striking out 49 batters in 54.1 innings.
