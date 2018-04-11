Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Earns win Tuesday

Hernandez (2-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Royals.

Hernandez no longer has Cy Young stuff, but he has seemingly found a path to success by peppering the strike zone and limiting walks. Tuesday night, he was in the strike zone nearly 70 percent of the time and walked only one batter as a result. While being in the strike zone that much may be a recipe for disaster against better lineups, it keeps Hernandez as a viable option against weaker offensive teams.