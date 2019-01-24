Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Entering season as starter
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Hernandez will begin the season in the starting rotation, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Hernandez is no longer the pitcher he once was, but with one more year on his contract and a full no-trade clause, it sounds like he'll get one last hurrah in the Mariners' rotation in 2019. The veteran right-hander is coming off an injury-riddled season that saw him stumble to a 5.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 125:59 K:BB across 155.2 innings, which included a brief trip to the bullpen over summer.
