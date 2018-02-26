Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Exits with trainer
Hernandez was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after being struck by a line drive on his right arm, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez went to the ground in noticeable pain after being drilled by a line drive off the bat of Victor Caratini. He was quickly tended to by the team's athletic trainer and was subsequently removed from the contest. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but more should be known once he's further evaluated following Monday's game.
