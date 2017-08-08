Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks
Hernandez was diagnosed with right shoulder bursitis Tuesday and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks.
Hernandez was placed on the disabled list Saturday with what was originally described as biceps tendinitis, however further evaluations revealed the 31-year-old is dealing with the same injury that forced him to miss six weeks earlier in the season. This is an inopportune time for the ace to go down, as he was rounding into form in July, compiling a 3.86 ERA and 36:14 K:BB through 35 innings throughout the month. Recently acquired Marco Gonzales, who replaced Hernandez on the roster earlier in the week, is expected to start in his place while he is sidelined.
