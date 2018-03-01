Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to miss one Cactus League start
General manager Jerry Dipoto said he expects Hernandez (forearm) to miss just one Cactus League start, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez suffered what Dipoto labeled a "scary" contusion after he was hit by a line drive during his first Cactus League start of the year Monday, but the GM noted the issue isn't expected to result in a long layoff for the 31-year-old pitcher. "He'll probably miss a start and will be right back," Dipoto said. Hernandez already said he thinks he'll be ready for Opening Day -- his status will likely clear up when he's able to return to the mound.
