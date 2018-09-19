Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to rejoin team this weekend
Hernandez is currently in Seattle receiving treatment on his injured hamstring, but he remains on track to join the club in Arlington at some point during this weekend's three-game series against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais is expecting Hernandez to throw a bullpen session once he rejoins the team, which would serve as a means to evaluate his readiness for a return to game action.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throwing again Monday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To join team next week•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Won't start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hamstring feeling 'okay'•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Not expected to miss much time•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Exits with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....