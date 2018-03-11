Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Extends throwing program Saturday

Hernandez (forearm) threw from about 120 feet off flat ground Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It was another bump up in distance for Hernandez, who's made progress in each of his four throwing sessions thus far. The veteran right-hander is likely to take the mound next week for a pair of bullpen sessions, which would set him up for at least two starts before the conclusion of spring training if he experiences no setbacks. According to manager Scott Servais, Hernandez isn't even completely out of the running for an Opening Day start, but he appears much more likely to make his regular-season debut later in that initial series of 2018 against the Indians.