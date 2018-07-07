Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Falls to 8-7

Hernandez (8-7) was tagged with the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking none in the Mariners' 7-1 defeat.

Hernandez got off to a rough start, yielding all three of his earned runs in the first two innings and eventually taking his seventh defeat of the season. He hasn't given up more than three earned in any of his last five starts, so Hernandez has been serviceable lately, and his 87 strikeouts through 105.1 innings are still a solid number. However, he's still far from the dominant presence on the mound he once was, as evidenced by his 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, which would both be career-worst marks over a whole season.