Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Falls to 8-7
Hernandez (8-7) was tagged with the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking none in the Mariners' 7-1 defeat.
Hernandez got off to a rough start, yielding all three of his earned runs in the first two innings and eventually taking his seventh defeat of the season. He hasn't given up more than three earned in any of his last five starts, so Hernandez has been serviceable lately, and his 87 strikeouts through 105.1 innings are still a solid number. However, he's still far from the dominant presence on the mound he once was, as evidenced by his 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, which would both be career-worst marks over a whole season.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Feeling better, making Friday's start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Working through back pain•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Does enough to earn win•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up seventh win•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows one earned in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...