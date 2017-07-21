Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Fans nine Yankees in loss
Hernandez (5-4) allowed a single run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through seven innings during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
This was a throwback gem from Hernandez, and he's now allowed just two earned runs through 18 innings over his past three starts. Perhaps, the veteran can parlay his recent success into a strong second half, but ignoring his 4.87 FIP will likely prove ill-advised. Still, Hernandez is a strong option in favorable matchups and is inching closer to earning matchup-proof status. He projects to face the Red Sox at Safeco Field in his next start.
