Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Feeling better, making Friday start

Hernandez reports that he is feeling better from his back stiffness and will make his scheduled start Friday versus the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm better today," Hernandez said before going out and playing catch in the outfield prior to Thursday's game. "Yesterday was much better and I'm more loose today, so I'll be fine."

Hernandez fought through the discomfort in last Saturday's start against the Royals, an outing in which he allowed three runs in the first inning while fighting to get loose. Although the right-hander managed to remain on the hill for five innings and thus qualified for the win, it wasn't the sharpest of performances to say the least. He'll look to bounce back against the Rockies at Safeco Field, where he sports a 4-3 record, 3.81 ERA and .230 BAA across 54.1 innings over nine starts.