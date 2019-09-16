Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Final two starts confirmed
Hernandez's final two starts of the season are slated to unfold Friday at Baltimore and Thursday, Sept. 26 against the Athletics in Seattle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The special significance of the latter outing would be that it will likely be Hernandez's final appearance with the Mariners after a frequently stellar 15-year run. The seven-year, $175 million pact Hernandez inked in 2013 expires at the end of the current season, and his performance this season makes a return to Seattle highly unlikely. Hernandez has shown occasional flashes of his signature brilliance, but ultimately, he's generated an unsightly 1-6 record along with a career-worst 6.31 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 61.1 innings (13 starts).
