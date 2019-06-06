Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Fires successful bullpen

Hernandez (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Everything apparently went well during Thursday's bullpen, which marked Hernandez's second mound session in three days. Assuming the veteran right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, he'll likely progress to throwing live batting practice before eventually being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment.

