Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Five solid innings
Hernandez allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.
Hernandez held his opponent homerless for the first time in his last five starts and put together his best effort since June 20. The performance fell in line with his splits this season, as he has managed a 4.04 ERA at home compared to a 7.58 ERA in starts on the road. While Hernandez was able to prevent runs from scoring Thursday, he had only two strikeouts paired with two walks, bringing his season-long mark to an uninspiring 97:42 K:BB.
