Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Full bullpen session coming soon
Hernandez (lat) plans to throw a full bullpen session incorporating all his pitches shortly after the Mariners reconvene following the All-Star break, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez's strained right lat apparently responded well after he tossed 10 pitches off a mound with minimal effort a few days ago, so he'll receive clearance to ratchet up the intensity of his throwing program within the next week. If the bullpen session goes well, Hernandez would then advance to facing hitters in live batting practice before the Mariners map out a minor-league rehab assignment or schedule of simulated-game appearances for the veteran. Since he's been on the shelf since mid-May, Hernandez probably won't be ready to come off the injured list until August, even if he steers clear of any further setbacks in his recovery.
