Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gets early hook

Hernandez (6-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.

Hernandez had gotten the better of the Rays in his last start, turning in a vintage performance. However, the tables were turned Saturday as the Rays strung together multiple extra-base hits to score runs on Hernandez in each of the three innings he pitched. Poor results have been far more frequent for Hernandez this season, as Saturday's start marked the fifth time he has surrendered at least five earned runs in a start.