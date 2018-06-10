Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gets early hook
Hernandez (6-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.
Hernandez had gotten the better of the Rays in his last start, turning in a vintage performance. However, the tables were turned Saturday as the Rays strung together multiple extra-base hits to score runs on Hernandez in each of the three innings he pitched. Poor results have been far more frequent for Hernandez this season, as Saturday's start marked the fifth time he has surrendered at least five earned runs in a start.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Puts up vintage performance•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields five more runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four earned runs•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gives up three earned to Tigers•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up fifth win despite shaky performance•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...