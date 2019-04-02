Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gets win against Angels
Hernandez (1-0) got the win against the Angels on Tuesday, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four with no walks in Seattle's 6-3 victory.
It was a solid 2019 debut for the once-dominant veteran, with two of his three runs being unearned in game that saw his defense commit four errors. It was a nice start to the season, but Hernandez posted a 5.55 ERA over his 155.2 innings last year and a 4.36 mark in 2017, so it's hard to imagine he'll be a consistently viable fantasy contributor in 2019 with his days as an ace-caliber starter now long behind him.
