Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Getting closer to bullpen session

Hernandez (lat) is slated to throw a bullpen session at some point this coming weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has regularly been playing catch without issue, and the most recent reports had him throwing at 90-to-100 feet. While he'd been expected to potentially wait until after the All-Star break to resume mound work, Johns' latest report indicates the veteran right-hander may get a head start on that step of his recovery.