Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gives up three earned to Tigers

Hernandez didn't factor into the decision against the Tigers on Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits, striking out four and walking three as the Mariners topped Detroit 5-4.

After giving up five earned runs in each of his last two outings, it looked like Hernandez was headed for another rough start after he surrendered three first-inning runs. However, the veteran managed to recover and finish with a quality start, although he couldn't put himself in line for a sixth win of the season as the Mariners rode a five-run seventh inning to the comeback victory after he had exited the contest. Hernandez is still good for a solid outing now and again, but his erratic start to the season that has resulted in a 5.53 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP through 55.1 innings just makes it tough tell which version of him will show up on a given day. Either way, his days as a pitcher that can act as an across-the-board anchor for a fantasy staff are long behind him.