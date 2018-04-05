Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hammered by Giants on Wednesday

Hernandez (1-1) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, surrendering eight runs on six hits and five walks over four innings while striking out one.

Three of San Francisco's hits against him left AT&T Park, including Pablo Sandoval's fifth-inning shot into McCovey Cove. Hernandez managed only seven swinging strikes among his 87 pitches, as he wasn't fooling anyone with his stuff in this outing -- a far cry from his 5.2 scoreless innings on Opening Day. The veteran hurler will look to rebound Monday on the road in Kansas City.